Renaissance Gold (CVE:REN) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.55

Renaissance Gold Inc (CVE:REN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 128979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.48, a current ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 million and a P/E ratio of -16.57.

About Renaissance Gold (CVE:REN)

Renaissance Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in a portfolio of precious metal exploration projects primarily located in Nevada and Utah.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.