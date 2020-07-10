Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RDW. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.89) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 891 ($10.96) to GBX 482 ($5.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 860 ($10.58) to GBX 540 ($6.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Redrow from GBX 697 ($8.58) to GBX 675 ($8.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Redrow from GBX 410 ($5.05) to GBX 740 ($9.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 632.33 ($7.78).

Shares of LON RDW opened at GBX 453.40 ($5.58) on Wednesday. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 293 ($3.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 850.76 ($10.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 474.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 579.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.28.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

