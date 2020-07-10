Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 78.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

