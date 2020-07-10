Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) & Talend (OTCMKTS:TLND) Head to Head Review

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) and Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talend has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rand Worldwide and Talend, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Talend 0 0 5 0 3.00

Talend has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.35%. Given Talend’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talend is more favorable than Rand Worldwide.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of Talend shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Talend shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rand Worldwide and Talend’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Worldwide $116.42 million 3.20 $2.62 million N/A N/A Talend $247.98 million 4.38 -$61.47 million ($0.68) -51.90

Rand Worldwide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talend.

Profitability

This table compares Rand Worldwide and Talend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Talend -24.00% -93.14% -7.60%

Summary

Talend beats Rand Worldwide on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc. provides design automation and data management solutions for the manufacturing, building design, engineering, infrastructure, and facilities management markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in four divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand 3D, Enterprise Applications, and ASCENT – Center for Technical Knowledge. The company resells packaged design software, including Autodesk 2D and 3D computer aided design software for customers in the mechanical, architectural, and civil engineering sectors, as well as visualization and animation technology to companies in the media and entertainment industry; Autodesk data management software; and Archibus facilities management software for space planning, strategic planning, and lease/property administration. It also resells 3DExperience design software products; Leica 3D laser scanning equipment for the architectural, engineering, and construction sector; and ASCENT, a courseware for various engineering applications. In addition, the company offers professional services, including project-focused software implementations, software customization, data migration, computer aided design standards consulting, supplemental design staffing, drawing digitization, symbol library development, computational fluid dynamics analysis consulting, and thermal simulation, as well as training, technical support, and other consulting and professional services. It serves private companies, public corporations, government agencies, and educational institutions. Rand Worldwide, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Talend

Talend S.A. provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The company's Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application and cloud integration, data catalogue, and API design and testing, as well as master data management, and self-service data preparation products; and Stitch Data Loader, is a cloud-based data ingestion engine. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through channel partners. Talend S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

