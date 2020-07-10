Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Ramsdens (LON:RFX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON RFX opened at GBX 153.50 ($1.89) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38. Ramsdens has a twelve month low of GBX 68 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 260 ($3.20). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 146.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 176.10.

Ramsdens Company Profile

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

