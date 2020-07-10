Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Major Shareholder Target N. V. Biotech Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $330,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,956,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,897,808.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Target N. V. Biotech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Target N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of Radius Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $13.27 on Friday. Radius Health Inc has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $602.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.77 million. Analysts expect that Radius Health Inc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Radius Health by 51.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Radius Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Radius Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Radius Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

