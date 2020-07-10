Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $168.00 to $250.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Quidel traded as high as $240.68 and last traded at $239.58, with a volume of 137780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.98.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Quidel from $170.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 68,152 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $11,888,434.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $1,368,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,156.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,164 shares of company stock worth $26,211,364 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quidel by 70.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Quidel during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 43.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.05 and a 200-day moving average of $120.04.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 15.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

