Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $106,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,030,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $109.49 on Friday. Qualys Inc has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $119.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.81 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Qualys by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,669,000 after buying an additional 83,482 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Qualys by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 995,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,183,000 after purchasing an additional 65,056 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 11.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 583,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,090,000 after purchasing an additional 60,966 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.