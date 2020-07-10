QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Short Interest Update

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,390,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 17,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.10. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

