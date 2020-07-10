QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

