Qtum 1-Day Volume Tops $408.19 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00021688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HBUS, Gate.io, Iquant and DragonEX. Qtum has a market cap of $192.80 million and $408.19 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001898 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000449 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,566,868 coins and its circulating supply is 96,847,448 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bitfinex, BitForex, Bleutrade, Liqui, CoinEgg, Ovis, Coinone, Binance, OKEx, GOPAX, BCEX, HitBTC, DragonEX, Bittrex, LBank, Liquid, Crex24, ZB.COM, Bitbns, HBUS, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, OTCBTC, Upbit, Livecoin, EXX, Iquant, Bibox, ABCC, DigiFinex, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Kucoin, Allcoin, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Gate.io, CoinEx, Exrates, Huobi, Coindeal, Poloniex and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

