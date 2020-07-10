Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.54-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $438.84-446.472 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $413.73 million.Qiagen also updated its Q2 guidance to 0.55-0.56 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on QGEN. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, May 29th. Warburg Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.54.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.71 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

