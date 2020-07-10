Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.55-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of 450.3-454.1 CER, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.71 million.Qiagen also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.54-0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Warburg Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.54.

Shares of QGEN opened at $44.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.71 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

