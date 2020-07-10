Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $305.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

NYSE:ASB opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Associated Banc has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Associated Banc by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,367,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,342,000 after purchasing an additional 920,429 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 3,201,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after buying an additional 28,640 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 15.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,026,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,705,000 after buying an additional 407,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $62,066,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,793,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,731,000 after acquiring an additional 95,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

