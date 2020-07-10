Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Honda Motor in a report released on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CLSA downgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE:HMC opened at $25.02 on Friday. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3,458.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3,317.44 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.40) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 47,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

