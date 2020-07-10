Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 176.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $159,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,669,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,471,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Grano sold 10,133 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $246,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,510,133 shares of company stock valued at $286,546,536 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 184.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 291,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 188,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

