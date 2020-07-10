Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Increased by Oppenheimer

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research report issued on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.43. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.25.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $352.72 on Thursday. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $356.79. The stock has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.85 and a 200 day moving average of $289.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,639,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 997.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 52.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,603 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in S&P Global by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,357,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,715,000 after purchasing an additional 959,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 763.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,296,000 after purchasing an additional 556,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

