Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Boosted by DA Davidson

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sally Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

SBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

SBH opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.39 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 491.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,523.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $35,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,559.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,515. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

