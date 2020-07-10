Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Unum Therapeutics Inc Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Unum Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

UMRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

NASDAQ UMRX opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. Unum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.39% and a negative net margin of 99.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unum Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 2,626.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,458 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.16% of Unum Therapeutics worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

