Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Rattler Midstream LP Reduced by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rattler Midstream in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RTLR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.34 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 76,401 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,876,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 182,485 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,794,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

