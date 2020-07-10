Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Boosted by KeyCorp

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marten Transport in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marten Transport’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRTN. Loop Capital raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens raised Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 292.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 48,286 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,078,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,133,000 after acquiring an additional 147,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 133.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 278,141 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 71,772 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marten Transport news, CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $337,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $408,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,879 shares of company stock worth $2,811,315. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

