Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report issued on Monday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of HLX opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $502.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 3.66.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 105,181 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,738,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 1,257,418 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,601,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,684,000 after buying an additional 906,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 843,091 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 122,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

