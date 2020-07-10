Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research note issued on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GMAB. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of GMAB opened at $35.59 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.04 and a quick ratio of 19.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 13.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.