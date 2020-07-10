Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Davita Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:DVA)

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Davita in a report issued on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Davita’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

DVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $79.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.16. Davita has a fifty-two week low of $52.29 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVA. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 178.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Davita by 255.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Davita by 257.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Davita in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $437,560.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 283,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,003,895.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $473,833.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,882.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,109 shares of company stock worth $989,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

