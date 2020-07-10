Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Community Health Systems Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Community Health Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.61). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CYH. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $357.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.68. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $7.47.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 592.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,766,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 2,366,358 shares during the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,066,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 826,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 664,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 629,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 465,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

