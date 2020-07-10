PyroGenesis Canada (CVE:PYR) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.96

PyroGenesis Canada Inc (CVE:PYR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.96 and last traded at C$4.54, with a volume of 1594972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.19.

The stock has a market cap of $556.73 million and a P/E ratio of -62.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.87.

About PyroGenesis Canada (CVE:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily aluminum and zinc industries; plasma atomization process; contact pyrogenesis additives; process/product development services, such as process and equipment design, equipment and infrastructure for lab and pilot work, analytical services, and thermodynamic process simulation and modeling services; custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields; and plasma atomized spherical metal powders.

