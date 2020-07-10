Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives $16.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several analysts have commented on PRPL shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,618,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $16,993,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,789,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,288,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,707,777 shares of company stock worth $135,381,659. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 16.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 66.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,105 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -102.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $122.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 528.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.