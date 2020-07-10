Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ:PACQ) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 5,000 Shares

Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ:PACQ) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of Pure Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Pure Acquisition stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.24 million, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.05.

Pure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

