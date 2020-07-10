PTC Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,226 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,943% compared to the average daily volume of 60 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,005,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,259 shares in the company, valued at $43,238,805.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,193 over the last ninety days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. State Street Corp increased its position in PTC by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,492,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,788,000 after acquiring an additional 103,190 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,593,000 after purchasing an additional 618,269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,144,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,524,000 after purchasing an additional 169,735 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,955,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,927,000 after buying an additional 462,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,666,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,200,000 after acquiring an additional 82,936 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. PTC has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $92.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.32 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 4.67%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

