Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 46.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $58.03 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.62.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRU. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DOWLING & PARTN lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

