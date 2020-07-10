Prospero Silver (CVE:PSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.25

Prospero Silver Corp. (CVE:PSL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 5500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

About Prospero Silver (CVE:PSL)

Prospero Silver Corp., and its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the El Petate, Santa Maria del Oro, Pachuca SE, Bermudez, Buenavista, Baborigame, Florida, Ocampo, and Quiporito properties located in Mexico.

