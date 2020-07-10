Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $516.24 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post sales of $516.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $524.53 million and the lowest is $507.94 million. Primerica reported sales of $504.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.77 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

PRI opened at $109.27 on Friday. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.33 and a 200 day moving average of $112.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $227,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $302,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,240.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $870,590 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,186,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Primerica by 2,725.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after buying an additional 130,913 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth $10,748,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 38.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 349,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,928,000 after purchasing an additional 97,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 988,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,446,000 after acquiring an additional 91,768 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

