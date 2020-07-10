Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PCH. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.
Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. Potlatchdeltic has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
In other Potlatchdeltic news, Director Larry Peiros purchased 6,500 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after buying an additional 39,028 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 681,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after acquiring an additional 440,088 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 289,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Potlatchdeltic
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
