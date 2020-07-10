Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PCH. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. Potlatchdeltic has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, Director Larry Peiros purchased 6,500 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after buying an additional 39,028 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 681,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after acquiring an additional 440,088 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 289,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

