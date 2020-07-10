Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 29.6% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Post by 12.9% in the first quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 136,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Post by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,584,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,474,000 after buying an additional 53,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Post by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Post by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,850.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POST stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. Post Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $112.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day moving average is $94.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26). Post had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POST. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

