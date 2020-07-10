Populous Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.97 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, Populous has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $17.97 million and $2.57 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00003676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, CoinExchange, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.33 or 0.01964621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00180976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00063384 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00114690 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinExchange, Binance, Mercatox, OKEx, Bithumb, HitBTC, Livecoin, Kucoin and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

