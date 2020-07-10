Piper Sandler Weighs in on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NLY)

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report issued on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NLY. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.97.

NYSE NLY opened at $6.46 on Thursday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth $7,940,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,488,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,437,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter worth $150,687,000. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, CFO Serena Wolfe purchased 20,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 100,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

