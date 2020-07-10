Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.26) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.29). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Nomura Instinet downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

DCPH stock opened at $56.80 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 1,108 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $51,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,754.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 12,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $662,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,789 shares of company stock worth $8,198,986. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.