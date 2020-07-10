Piper Sandler Comments on Cloudflare Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cloudflare in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cloudflare’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. Cloudflare has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion and a PE ratio of -55.18.

In related news, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $263,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $348,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,594,195 shares of company stock worth $467,586,428. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,249,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,469,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 268,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

