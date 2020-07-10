Piper Sandler Comments on Chubb Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chubb in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s FY2020 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CB. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.76.

NYSE CB opened at $124.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.67. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.71. Chubb has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

