Piper Sandler Comments on American International Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for American International Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American International Group’s FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

AIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. William Blair lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

NYSE AIG opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. American International Group has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $58.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA grew its position in shares of American International Group by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 999,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,296,000 after buying an additional 445,293 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 10,219.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

