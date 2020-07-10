Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Kingstone Companies in a research note issued on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

KINS stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 2.97%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 11.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

