Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CME Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $165.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.64. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,656,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 166,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $218,884.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

