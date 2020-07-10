Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Insider Evan Sharp Sells 62,500 Shares of Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PINS opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.56. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 125.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINS. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

