PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.50

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $34.63, with a volume of 459300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on PetIQ from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $960.95 million, a P/E ratio of -52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.52 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $539,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,667 shares of company stock worth $2,388,649. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth $19,670,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,328,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PetIQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in PetIQ by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,258,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,694,000 after buying an additional 284,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

