PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.50

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $34.63, with a volume of 459300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.63.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on PetIQ from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $960.95 million, a P/E ratio of -52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
In related news, Director Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $539,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,667 shares of company stock worth $2,388,649. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth $19,670,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,328,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PetIQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in PetIQ by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,258,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,694,000 after buying an additional 284,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.
PetIQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETQ)
PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.
