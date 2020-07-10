PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 3.0% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $132.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $186.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.06.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

