PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $134.22 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

