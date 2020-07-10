Pentair Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 910 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,525% compared to the average daily volume of 56 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,705,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Pentair by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,321,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,985 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $20,049,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pentair by 66.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,447,000 after acquiring an additional 423,427 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Pentair by 63.7% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 994,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 387,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.37. Pentair has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

