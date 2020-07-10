PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Anne Mccallion Sells 5,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $201,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anne Mccallion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $211,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $354,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $144,200.00.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $43.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $721.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.45 million. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,858,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 95.0% during the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,435,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after purchasing an additional 699,281 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 266.7% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 894,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 650,321 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,755,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 421,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

