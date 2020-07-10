Peel Hunt Trims Bellway (LON:BWY) Target Price to GBX 2,750

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020 // Comments off

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 4,330 ($53.29) to GBX 2,750 ($33.84) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

BWY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,650 ($57.22) to GBX 3,768 ($46.37) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,132 ($50.85) to GBX 3,093 ($38.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,220 ($51.93) to GBX 2,710 ($33.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,535 ($43.50) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bellway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,451.67 ($42.48).

Shares of BWY stock opened at GBX 2,592 ($31.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,623.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,111.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 6.07. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 38.96 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,336 ($53.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading

Analyst Recommendations for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.