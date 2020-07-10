Peel Hunt Trims Bellway (LON:BWY) Target Price to GBX 2,750

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 4,330 ($53.29) to GBX 2,750 ($33.84) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

BWY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,650 ($57.22) to GBX 3,768 ($46.37) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,132 ($50.85) to GBX 3,093 ($38.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,220 ($51.93) to GBX 2,710 ($33.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,535 ($43.50) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bellway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,451.67 ($42.48).

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of BWY stock opened at GBX 2,592 ($31.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,623.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,111.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 6.07. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 38.96 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,336 ($53.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.