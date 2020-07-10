Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLE. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 750 ($9.23) to GBX 765 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 814 ($10.02) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MJ Gleeson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 841 ($10.35).

Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 690 ($8.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $400.67 million and a PE ratio of 14.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 700.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 789.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 1.03. MJ Gleeson has a 1 year low of GBX 512 ($6.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,010 ($12.43).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

